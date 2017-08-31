Roman Reigns Addresses Whether His WWE Character Is A Heel Or Babyface

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently spoke with ESPN for an in-depth discussion on his current WWE character, and whether he is a heel or babyface right now in his opinion.

As Reigns explained during the interview, he feels right now he is neither a heel or babyface, but instead claims to be the “first of his type.” Reigns described himself as “the first true gray-area guy” in WWE history.

“To me, I’m neither,” said Reigns about whether he considers himself a babyface or a heel. “If I’m totally off here, then I’m totally off, but I’m the first of my type. I’m the first true gray area guy … just being what he was born to be.”

The man who is one of only two WWE Superstars to earn a victory over the legendary Undertaker at WrestleMania would go on to elaborate, explaining what exactly it is about his character that makes him think he can’t be put into an isolated category such as “heel” or “babyface.”

“I don’t go out there and act crazy and flail around and be a heel,” said Reigns. “I don’t come out there smiling and kissing babies, telling each town it’s my favorite town at the end of the night. I keep it real. Sometimes I’m in a good mood. Sometimes I’m in a bad one. I want my character to be as human as possible, but not just a regular human that you see every single day.”

Reigns continued, “It’s just one of those things that helps me work with everybody. It’s not about, ‘Well, we can’t tell this story because it’s two bad guys going against each other, or it’s two good guys.’ I can adjust to any way [we want to do it]. I can wrestle any way I want. Sometimes you fight pissed off. Sometimes you fight smart with technique. It just depends.”

Check out the complete Roman Reigns interview at ESPN.com.