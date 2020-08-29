Roman Reigns Aligns Himself With PAUL HEYMAN On Friday Night Smackdown

I know this sounds like the most clickbait sentence in the history of pro wrestling news, and it might be, but — YOU WILL NEVER GUESS WHO ROMAN REIGNS NEW MANAGER IS!

After a five month absence the “Big Dog” made his return to WWE this past weekend at SummerSlam, levelling new Universal Champion Bray Wyatt and the now-former champ Braun Strowman.

Tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown saw backstage agent Adam Pearce repeatedly trying and failing to get Reigns to sign the contract for a triple threat title match at this weekend’s WWE Payback event.

In the show’s closing moments, Mr. Pearce was finally able to enter Reigns’ dressing room to iron out the contractual details, coming face-to-face with a familiar face… Paul Heyman.

While the two did not explicitly announce a new partnership, Reigns did end the night by claiming that him winning the Universal title back at Payback is indeed “not a prediction… it’s a spoiler.”