WATCH: Roman Reigns on The Shield Not Skipping A Beat, Dean Ambrose Flexing More

As previously reported, WWE will be premiering a brand new show called WWE Straight to the Source on the WWE Network, with it’s first episode premiering Monday night after Raw and have Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns as its first guest.

WWE has shared a new sneak peek video on the interview between Corey Graves and Roman Reigns, where Roman remarks on how the Shield has not missed a beat and their chemistry not being gone.

He also hilariously points out how Ambrose has been flexing more, which he never used to do, and gives the example of after The Shield delivered a Triple Powerbomb to Kofi Kingston. Check it out in the video below.

Reigns was most recently seen being attacked on Monday night’s episode of Raw by Samoa Joe after successfully defending his championship against Elias.