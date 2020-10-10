Roman Reigns Announces Big Stipulation For Hell In A Cell Universal Title Match

Last week, the self-proclaimed “Tribal Chief” and reigning, defending WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns granted a rematch to his cousin Jey Uso, with the caveat that it would contain some of the highest stakes of any match in WWE history.

Tonight on a very special draft edition of Friday Night Smackdown, Reigns informed Jey that they would do battle inside Hell in a Cell at the October 25 pay-per-view. This will, however, be the first ever Hell in a Cell “I Quit” match. The only way to win is to physically force your opponent to quit the match.

“I Quit” Hell in a Cell for the Universal Title

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso

Hell in a Cell for the WWE Title

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton

Hell in a Cell for the Smackdown Women’s Title

Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks