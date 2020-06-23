Roman Reigns recently spoke with ESPN about his WWE WrestleMania 33 storyline and match with The Undertaker and how he felt about the situation.

The match is something that has been talked about a lot due to The Undertaker: The Last Ride documentary, which has taken a big focus on this match in particular.

Reigns spoke about finding out the match was going to happen, and he admitted that originally, he wanted to lose the match against The Deadman.

“I remember the conversation with Vince. I saw Taker like a week prior, and he almost gave it away, but he did good in covering it up. He could tell I didn’t know yet. When Vince explained it to me, I was just in awe. It’s something that everybody who gets into the business wants, to get into the ring with The Undertaker. And I remember the first thing I thought was that I wanted to put him over,” Reigns told ESPN. “I wanted to lose. Immediately, that was my instinct. Out of respect. I knew he was in pain, but I didn’t know he was going in [for hip surgery]soon after that or else I would have crafted that story a little differently. So I knew it was on me to try to help carry it. The movement of the match. Orbit around him. But I thought it would have been a better story if I was on my back at the end. Obviously, it didn’t go that way.”

Reigns then continued, discussing how he felt after the match and that the perfectionist in him meant he ate himself up about things. However, the performance led Roman to work harder than ever, and he claims he hasn’t had a bad match since then.