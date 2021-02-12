WWE
Roman Reigns To Make “Blockbuster Announcement” About Universal Title Tonight
WWE has announced that the self-proclaimed “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns will make a “blockbuster announcement” as it pertains to the Universal Championship this evening on Friday Night Smackdown.
Reigns came face-to-face with 2021 Royal Rumble winner Edge last week but before any official decision was made about the main event of WrestleMania 37, he was dropped with a surprise stunner from Kevin Owens.
Reigns has now defeated Owens in a TLC match, a Steel Cage match and a Last Man Standing match over the last two months, with outside interference from Paul Heyman and/or Jey Uso on each occasion.
As of now, the only other segment announced for Friday Night Smackdown on FOX is the return of Seth Rollins, who made an appearance in the Royal Rumble, but otherwise has not been seen since “sacrificing” himself to Team Raw at Survivor Series.
.@WWERomanReigns has a blockbuster announcement about the #UniversalTitle TONIGHT on #SmackDown. @HeymanHustle
👉 https://t.co/6a4Z93f9jA pic.twitter.com/a59yBpQvb7
— WWE (@WWE) February 12, 2021
WWE
Chris Hero Discusses The Shield Rumors: “I Was Never Supposed To Be A Member”
Chris Hero recently shot down the rumors that he was originally going to be a member of The Shield in WWE.
There have been rumors that Hero (who wrestled in WWE as Kassius Ohno), was going to be in The Shield originally, instead of Roman Reigns. This rumor began when CM Punk was a guest on The Art Of Wrestling podcast, and he revealed he pitched for a group featuring Hero, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose.
However, when speaking with Inside The Ropes‘ Kenny McIntosh, Hero made it clear that he wasn’t set to be in The Shield, as the group didn’t even exist then.
“A little thing that annoys me about this is that people heard the podcast with [CM] Punk, and then they put that information out there, and it just kind of took a life of its own. When Punk pitched the trio of myself, [Dean] Ambrose and [Seth] Rollins, there was no ‘Shield’ concept. It was just, ‘Hey, let’s pair these three guys with me.’ Right? So, technically, I was never supposed to be a member of The Shield because The Shield didn’t exist when this was pitched.”
Hero admitted that it does get annoying that people claim he was meant to be in the group, because the rumor has gone so far, revealing he’s never actually spoken with Punk about the idea.
“That’s a thing that I see on Twitter pretty much every other day. It gets a little annoying because it’s deviated so far from the original source of it. I found out just when everybody else found out – by listening to CM Punk on The Art of Wrestling podcast. I’d never had a conversation with him about this.”
Hero spoke about how ideas are often pitched in wrestling that never ends up becoming reality.
“These things happen all the time where you pitch ideas or you talk about things but the last thing you wanna do is get someone’s hopes up by saying, ‘Hey, man, I pitched this…’ or whatever, ‘I’m gonna do my best to get this to work’ -and then, if it doesn’t work, it’s just unnecessary bad feelings. Not BAD bad feelings – but you understand my point.”
You can see the full interview with Chris Hero below:
WWE
Toni Storm Believes There Will Be A WWE Evolution II
Toni Storm has revealed she believes that there will be another WWE Evolution event at some point in the future.
Ever since the show happened back in 2018, fans have been hoping to see another event take place, but it is yet to happen. During an interview with Inside The Ropes and SPORF, Storm made it clear she thinks there will be another.
“I would love it, and I think there will be [another one],” said Storm. “It’s important that we keep the momentum going for this women’s revolution. It’s really important to me. It’s the best thing to ever happen to my career. So I’m sure, in the future, there will be another one. No doubt.”
Storm was in action at the original WWE Evolution event where she competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic Finals against Io Shirai. Storm was able to pick up the victory that night in a win she claims put her on the map.
“That was probably the most emotional day that I had ever had in my entire career,” recalled Storm. “I think it really put me on the map that night and, ever since, things have been just smooth sailing. That was the momentum that I needed to get myself to where I am now. It’s cool going in to TakeOver knowing that I know exactly how to beat Io and I know everything about it. It fills me with confidence. It’s good.”
Storm and Shirai will collide again this Sunday at WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day, along with Mercedes Martinez in a triple threat match for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship.
WWE
Bianca Belair Admits A Hair vs. Hair Match Is “Pretty Much Inevitable” For Her
Bianca Belair has admitted that a hair vs. hair match is “pretty much inevitable” in her future wrestling career.
Belair’s braid is a huge part of her gimmick, often using it as a weapon throughout her matches. During a recent conversation with ESPN’s Cheap Heat, Belair admitted that the gimmick match happening is inevitable for her.
“People bring it up all the time and they ask do I ever think I’ll ever be a part of that,” said Belair [h/t/ POST Wrestling]. “I think it’s pretty much inevitable because I mean, so much of who I am is my braid. I mean, she even has a name.”
Belair revealed that she has named the braid Destiny, adding that the gimmick match would be something that people could invest in.
“Her name is Destiny, and it makes sense, right? So, and I think that it’s really fun to have feuds sometimes that aren’t always a part of the title picture and if I have a hair versus hair match… I ain’t gonna say it’s bigger than a title.
“A title is pretty big, you know? But, there will be a lot at stake and I think a lot of people could get very invested in it. I don’t wanna lose my braid, I don’t want to lose my hair. I think it would be great. I’d be down for it.”
Riho’s First AEW Match In 11 Months Announced For Dynamite, FTR Returning From Suspension
Update On AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Japan Bracket Matches
Roman Reigns To Make “Blockbuster Announcement” About Universal Title Tonight
NJPW Announces Match Cards For Two-Night ‘Castle Attack’ Event At Osaka-Jo Hall
Chris Hero Discusses The Shield Rumors: “I Was Never Supposed To Be A Member”
WWE Royal Rumble Results: McIntyre vs Goldberg, Reigns vs Owens, Who’s Going To WrestleMania?
Carlito Wants Another Former WWE Superstar To Make A Return
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (2/1): Edge vs Randy Orton, Two Titles On The Line, Royal Rumble Fallout!
WWE Raw Results (2/8): McIntyre vs Orton, Riddle vs Keith Lee, Hardy vs Styles, Shane O’Mac Returns!
AEW Dynamite Beach Break Results: Massive 6-Man Tag, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, Wedding Ceremony For Kip & Penelope
WWE’s The Bump: Christian Talks Royal Rumble Return, Mark Henry, MSK, Toni Storm & More
Pat Patterson Tells The Story Of Coming Out To His Parents & Moving To Boston After Being Kicked Out (VIDEO)
WWE Smackdown Videos: Owens Stuns The Tribal Chief, Obstacle Course, Cesaro Wins Again, Post-Match Interviews
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Trending
-
Results2 days ago
WWE NXT Results (2/10): Dusty Cup Continues, Cameron Grimes Returns, Takeover Go-Home Show
-
WWE23 hours ago
WWE Superstars Announce Their Engagement
-
AEW1 day ago
Eric Bischoff Claims “AEW Has Flatlined” For The Past Year
-
WWE1 day ago
John Cena Reacts To The Undertaker Calling WWE’s Current Product “Soft”
-
AEW2 days ago
AEW Dynamite Results (2/10): Omega & KENTA vs Moxley & Archer, Darby Allin Defends The TNT Title
-
AEW2 days ago
Sammy Guevara Quits The Inner Circle, Santana & Ortiz To Challenge Young Bucks Next Week
-
WWE1 day ago
WWE Had Alternate Wrestlers For The WWE Women’s Royal Rumble Match
-
WWE1 day ago
Nick Aldis Discusses The Possibility Of NWA & WWE Working Together