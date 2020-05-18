Roman Reigns Claims He Doesn’t Regret Anything About His WWE WrestleMania 33 Match

The recent documentary series, The Undertaker: The Last Ride has shown a new side to the Deadman and highlighted how he felt about his WWE WrestleMania 33 match with Roman Reigns.

At the time, many felt it would be his final match in WWE and during the documentary’s first two episodes it was very clear that was the original intention. However, the fact that The Undertaker wasn’t pleased with the match led him to carry on competing.

In the most recent episode, which aired yesterday on the WWE Network, The Undertaker re-watched the match and admitted that he felt sorry for Roman. There was even a clip of them backstage one year later where The Undertaker apologized to Roman for their match.

However, during the documentary, Roman Reigns spoke about the match as well and made it very clear that he doesn’t feel the same way as Undertaker and that he doesn’t regret their match.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Reigns said about Undertaker’s condition and post-match moment. “It affected me, it made me emotional and want to cry. I don’t regret anything. Was it perfect? No. We were in the moment and as live television performers, anything can happen. To be able to do that, it’s all coming back on his character and the responsibility he holds and succeeds at. If there is something that has to be done and a goal, the man gets it done, plain and simple. It couldn’t have been easy. I can’t imagine being at that decision or point in my career or life to where this is the last one. It’s still hard to fathom.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription.)

You can watch both episodes of the docuseries on the WWE Network now, with the third episode set to air this Sunday.