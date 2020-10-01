Roman Reigns Comments On CM Punk: “I Don’t Like The Guy”

Roman Reigns recently spoke with the Loaded Management podcast about potential dream matches, including with CM Punk.

The Tribal Chief discussed possibly facing The Rock or Punk, where he also revealed that he’s not a fan of the Straightedge wrestler.

“All the way from someone as big as The Rock to someone like CM Punk – someone who really hits home with our audience and hardcore fans,” Reigns said. “If you’ve watched wrestling for the last 10-15 years and love it and it’s in your blood, then you probably have some kind of feelings about that guy. I know I do. Just by doing one of these things, he made my job a lot harder. If it’s something that the fans can get behind and can sink their teeth into and really dive into the creative with us, then I’m willing to do it.”

“I don’t like the guy,” Reigns added. “I don’t know many people who do. I just don’t know many who do, but I’m willing to put business first and make really good content if that’s the case. He’d probably have to be slapped around a few times in order to get his mind right, but if he’s willing and the fans and audience are going to like it and be into it, then most likely I’m going to be into it.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)