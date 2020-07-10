Roman Reigns Comments On Keith Lee’s NXT Title Win, Says He Still Wants A One-On-One Match

Keith Lee is still basking in the glory of his own NXT Championship win from this past Wednesday night’s Great American Bash, and his fellow WWE Superstars have been heaping on the praise.

One of the more notable names who reached out to comment on the big man’s huge Champion vs. Champion win was the “Big Dog” Roman Reigns, who is obviously no stranger to high-profile moments throughout his own decorated career.

“Congrats on one hell of a journey Keith Lee,” Reigns wrote on Twitter. “Still a ton of work to do, which I know you already know. Keep killin it and representing. I definitely still want that one on one, Champ!”

Reigns has been off television since pulling himself from a WrestleMania 36 title match against Bill Goldberg, due to concerns over the rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic, which was still in its early stages of spreading in the U.S. at the time.