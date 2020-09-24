Roman Reigns Continues To Tease WWE WrestleMania Match With The Rock

The Rock recently commented on a possible match between him and Roman Reigns, and the Universal Champion has responded to that.

Earlier this week The Rock spoke about possibly returning to wrestle on his YouTube channel, admitting that facing the Big Dog would make sense.

“You know, you and I have talked about this, and it’s so funny how a lot of people always say, ‘Well, if you ever go back to WrestleMania, who would be the opponent that you would face?’,” Rock said. “Feels like the one that would make sense, right, would be Roman… in terms of box-office draw.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)

Roman Reigns clearly saw those comments and he responded stating that he’s facing Jey Uso at WWE Clash Of Champions, and it is his responsibility to keep putting his family’s name at the top of the card.