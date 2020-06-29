Roman Reigns Discusses His Hiatus From WWE, States He’s Still Training

Roman Reigns recently spoke with The Hindu’s Metroplus where the Big Dog talked about taking a hiatus from WWE during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reigns decided to take a hiatus from WWE just before WWE WrestleMania 36, which forced WWE to pull him from his planned match with Goldberg. Since then, Roman Reigns hasn’t appeared on WWE SmackDown, and he discussed the fact he can’t trust everyone to take things serious as his reason for not continuing to wrestle.

“For me, I just had to make a choice for my family. [WWE] has done everything that they can to make it the safest work environment possible,” Roman said. “It is not the workplace that I was necessarily concerned about. The decision was taken mainly because each performer travels so much, and we are all such a diverse group and from all over the place. I’m not convinced, and I can’t trust the fact that everybody is taking it as seriously and locking themselves down at home like I am.”

Roman did note that he trusts his co-workers with his own life, happily. However, he isn’t willing to do the same with the fate of his family.

“I trust my life with my co-workers every time I step foot in the ring, but I just can’t put the same trust when it has my children, my wife and my family involved,” Reigns continued. “But I don’t want it to come off as I am taking a stand against the company at all, because I love the WWE. I’ve been a part of this company since I was a little boy. That’s why I always take it so personally when I represent them.”

While Roman hasn’t been in the ring for several months now, that doesn’t mean he is slacking. While Roman couldn’t give a specific time frame for his return to WWE, he did discuss the fact he is still training regularly to stay in shape.

“I’m ready to smash people, if you know what I mean. I’ve been training my butt off during this pandemic,” Reigns said. “As far as performing in front of an empty arena is concerned, it is tough and I really commend all the guys and girls who are doing it. Everything that I have ever learned was in order to get a reaction and to interact with our fans, so that is the hardest part. “But when it comes down to it, I am gonna get in there and compete at the highest level, hopefully for a title. More specifically, the Universal Championship,” Reigns said. “If not, I will be there to prove that I’m not just the top of the mountain, but I am the mountain. I am [WWE’s] biggest star regardless of if I am on the show or not, so I have everything to prove and everything to lose as well.”