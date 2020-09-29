Roman Reigns Discusses The Precautions He’s Taking Due To COVID-19

Roman Reigns might be back in WWE now, but that doesn’t mean that he’s not still being very cautious due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tribal Chief decided to stop working in the ring for several months prior to WWE WrestleMania 36 in order to protect his family from COVID-19. He made his return at WWE SummerSlam, but in an interview with Mania Club, Roman revealed just how cautious he is still being backstage because of the virus.
“When I get to that building, I don’t get there till about 5, I pop off the bus and go into my room, I’m completely isolated just for the fact of the virus,” Reigns explained. “I take extreme caution just so I can get back to my family every night. By the time I get done with my segments I’m like a magician, I try to get out of there.”
Roman also spoke about working alongside Paul Heyman and how he is helping him backstage by being a mentor.
“I can just honestly say from a backstage and a very real place it’s awesome,” Reigns said. “Like you said with his history in the business, the pedigree he has built for himself, he’s a self-made entertainer.
“If you meet him and you get to talk to him in real life, he’s a very infectious type of personality to where he has perfect timing, he knows what to say when to say it,” Reigns said in regard to Heyman. “He’s a good coach in a way and a good mentor and someone who just has the perfect stuff to say.
“Maybe I drank the Kool-Aid you know what I mean, he has his own portion of Kool-Aid he can dish out and can really just reassure you and make sure you believe in yourself before you go out there.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)