As noted, WWE will be returning to Abu Dhabi this week for two live events on December 7 and 8 at the Zayed Sports City Tennis Stadium. The events will be headlined by Roman Reigns vs Triple H, before The Game faces Jinder Mahal in India on December 9th.

Roman Reigns recently spoke with Sport360 to hype the upcoming Abu Dhabi events, and below are some interview highlights:

On facing Triple H again:

“Going against Triple H, I think that speaks for itself.” He said. “We were the main event of the largest WrestleMania of all time and we are proud to be able to bring this to the WWE Universe in Abu Dhabi. I can guarantee we are going to put on a spectacular show.”

On being looked at as the new face of WWE:

“I never look at it as being the next anybody, I just want to be first Roman Reigns,” he added. “It’s very flattering, you’re in good company when you are being compared to John Cena and Dwayne Johnson (The Rock), but all I can be is me, all I can be is Roman Reigns and that’s all I want to be.”