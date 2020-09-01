Roman Reigns Fires Back At Criticism Online: “I’m The Best Performer Of This Generation”

It appears that the new attitude Roman Reigns has showcased isn’t just for his on-screen character as he fired back at a fan on social media.

The Big Dog returned to WWE at WWE SummerSlam and managed to win the Universal Championship in the main event of WWE Payback this past weekend. He’s brought a new attitude with him as he has paired up with Paul Heyman, and he’s shown that he is no longer willing to just take criticism from people online.

One fan tweeted that Roman is being shoved down people’s throats again, and the new Universal Champion responded by stating he is the best performer of this generation and the title is now in the right hands for it to have true value.