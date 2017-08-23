Roman Reigns Fires Back At Haters

Why do WWE fans hate Roman Reigns? We asked them. pic.twitter.com/vL1vG3JTC8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 22, 2017

– Prior to last weekend’s SummerSlam extravaganza, Sports Illustrated hit the streets to find out why WWE universe hates on “The Big Dog” himself.

Seen in the video above, WWE fans complained about him being “shoved down their throats” and being “boring.” Others couldn’t really come up with a real answer, saying they “just don’t like that dude” or he’s not their “cup of tea.”

Reigns took to Twitter on Monday night and re-tweeted the video with a response: