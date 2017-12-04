As the ongoing legal battle between Flosports and WWN Live continues, PWInsider.com is reporting WWN Live’s attempt to have the lawsuit thrown out was rejected by the court on November 30th. The report adds WWN will have another opportunity to argue their case once the amended version of the lawsuit is complete, and it is expected WWN will be counter-suing.

Jey Uso Hits a 619

As seen in the video below, Jey Uso shouted out Rey Mysterio by hitting Chad Gable with a 619 at last night’s WWE live event in Monterrey:

Roman Reigns IC Title Challenge Teased For Raw Tonight

As seen last week, Jason Jordan accepted Roman Reigns’ Intercontinental Title open challenge, however the match ended up not taking place as Reigns instead faced Elias.

As seen in the video below, Jordan has once again accepted Reigns’ challenge and says he wants to face The Big Dog for the IC Title on tonight’s WWE Raw: