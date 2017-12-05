Roman Reigns: “I’m the Best Performer In-Ring in the World Right Now”

ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

Immediately after WWE Raw last night, WWE Network premiered a new show titled “Straight the Source”, hosted by Corey Graves.

The first episode featured a candid interview with WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns, during which Reigns and Graves discussed Reigns’ career, The Shield recently reuniting, the group’s success as singles performers and much more.

At one point in the interview, Graves and Reigns discussed The Big Dog defeating The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, and that made Graves question whether or not Roman Reigns is WWE’s top star at the moment. Reigns agreed, adding “every day of the week”.

Reigns also had the following to say on how he views himself as an in-ring talent:

“I’m the best performer in-ring in the world right now. You can go to my matches and my PPV’s over the last three years, and you can say I’m an idiot, or you can be like ‘man, he’s got a point’, you know what I mean?”

Up next for Roman Reigns is a major main event match against Triple H, when WWE travels to Abu Dhabi this weekend. Below are some clips from the episode, which is currently available to watch in full on WWE Network.

