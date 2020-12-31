WWE
Roman Reigns Makes ‘Special Request’ To WWE Management, New Match For Smackdown
WWE has released an early preview for this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, announcing a new match and an intriguing segment with Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the first show of 2021.
Per WWE.com:
After Roman Reigns retained his Universal Championship by defeating Kevin Owens last week in a brutal Steel Cage Match, sources have now informed WWE.com that The “Head of the Table” has made a special request of WWE Management ahead of this week’s SmackDown. The specifics of the request have not yet been disclosed. Details to follow.
Also announced for this week’s show is a tag team match pitting Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair against Bayley and Carmella. Both these oddball pairings were successful in challenging for the women’s tag team titles last Friday night when the Raw brand’s Asuka and Charlotte Flair came to town.
Brand new Intercontinental Champion Big E will battle King Baron Corbin in a non-title match, as previously announced. Corbin was one of the lumberjacks, along with his new Nights of the Lone Wolf, who tried to stop Big E from winning the title from Sami Zayn last Friday.
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
WWE has released a new video, above, featuring numerous Superstars and backstage names sharing their favorite memories of the late Jon Huber, better known to the wrestling world as Brodie Lee or Luke Harper.
Brodie performed for the company from 2012 to 2019, winning the Intercontinental Championship, the NXT Tag Team Championships alongside Erick Rowan – who made a brief appearance on AEW Dynamite last night to pay his respects – and the Smackdown Tag Team Championships with The Wyatt Family.
Jason Jordan makes a rare and emotional appearance in the video, revealing that Brodie was actually the first person besides him and his wife to hold their newborn daughter. Xavier Woods, Keith Lee, Mustafa Ali, John Morrison, Kofi Kingston, TJ Wilson and Adam Pierce also share their thoughts.
Poppy Discusses Working With WWE & Who Her Favorite Wrestler Is
Popular musician, Poppy, has made several appearances for WWE now, performing live, and she spoke about her history with wrestling.
When speaking with Yahoo, Poppy talked about being at Halloween Havoc and how she and Io Shirai have become friends.
“I’ve played “Scary Mask” now twice on Halloween. The first time was awesome — that was in the middle of a marathon run, but I absolutely wanted to do it. I played a show and then went to Florida to play “Scary Mask,” ran to the airport to fly to London and play an NME event, came back and played another show to pick up on the rest of the tour. It was awesome — I didn’t sleep for like four days.
I played the intro music for Io Shirai, and we’ve become friends. She’s one of my favorite wrestlers now. She had a bit recently where she put a trash can over her head and jumped into a group of girls during a match, which was awesome. I love wrestling, so when I had an invitation to come play, I had to do it.”
Poppy went on to talk about how an appearance from Pee-Wee Herman actually inspired her to want to make an appearance at some point as she praised WWE’s COVID-19 testing.
“That was also one of my side dreams from a very long time ago — I wanted to work with WWE. I got the idea after I saw Paul Reubens, Pee-Wee Herman, make an appearance on WWE back in the day. They used my music in a video game and for a couple of intro songs, and then invited me to play. I think I’ve done it three or four times now. [Before the 2020 appearance], I had to go through some pretty intensive testing and screenings because they run a very tight ship. Everyone had to wear masks — it was a whole process. But I was cleared, and it happened!”
Eve Torres Added To WWE Raw Legends Night Show
Another name has been added to the upcoming WWE Raw Legends Night, with former Divas Champion, Eve Torres being confirmed.
WWE is kicking off the year with a big show featuring a lot of former WWE Superstars, with Eve being the latest to be part of that. As well as her, the following names are confirmed for the event:
* Alicia Fox
* Beth Phoenix
* Big Show
* Boogeyman
* Booker T
* Candice Michelle
* Carlito
* Eve Torres
* Hillbilly Jim
* Hulk Hogan
* IRS (Irwin R. Schyster)
* Ivory
* Jacqueline
* Jeff Jarrett
* Jimmy Hart
* Kurt Angle
* Mark Henry
* Melina
* Michael “PS” Hayes
* Mickie James
* Ric Flair
* Sgt. Slaughter
* Tatanka
* Torrie Wilson
