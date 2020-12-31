Roman Reigns Makes ‘Special Request’ To WWE Management, New Match For Smackdown

WWE has released an early preview for this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, announcing a new match and an intriguing segment with Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the first show of 2021.

Per WWE.com:

After Roman Reigns retained his Universal Championship by defeating Kevin Owens last week in a brutal Steel Cage Match, sources have now informed WWE.com that The “Head of the Table” has made a special request of WWE Management ahead of this week’s SmackDown. The specifics of the request have not yet been disclosed. Details to follow.

Also announced for this week’s show is a tag team match pitting Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair against Bayley and Carmella. Both these oddball pairings were successful in challenging for the women’s tag team titles last Friday night when the Raw brand’s Asuka and Charlotte Flair came to town.

Brand new Intercontinental Champion Big E will battle King Baron Corbin in a non-title match, as previously announced. Corbin was one of the lumberjacks, along with his new Nights of the Lone Wolf, who tried to stop Big E from winning the title from Sami Zayn last Friday.