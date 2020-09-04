Roman Reigns, Payback Rematch Set For Smackdown; 4-Way To Determine Clash Of Champion Main Event

WWE has confirmed that new Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman will address the fans tonight on Friday Night Smackdown.

This will be Reigns’ first time speaking on WWE television since the shocking alignment with Heyman. The two showed up late to WWE Payback last Sunday night, walking into the main event after “The Fiend” and Braun Strowman had already beaten each other half to death.

A big Payback rematch has also been announced, as Raw brand Superstars Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley and “The Boss”, Sasha Banks.

Finally, the #1 contender to Reigns’ title will be decided in a huge Fatal 4-Way match between Big E, King Baron Corbin, Sheamus and Matt Riddle. The winner faces the “Big Dog” for the Universal title at WWE Clash of Champions.