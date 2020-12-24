The WWE Slammy Awards returned this week, but the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns walked away empty-handed, not winning any awards.

Despite the fact that Roman is currently the Universal Champion, he didn’t manage to win any trophies. However, he was nominated for the following awards:

Superstar of the Year

Match of the Year (vs Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell/ vs Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series)

Return of the Year

Male Superstar of the Year

Moment of the Year (uniting with Paul Heyman)

However, despite not winning anything, Roman Reigns doesn’t seem to be too bothered, taking to Twitter to claim that when you’re the highest-paid and most decorated superstar, a participation award doesn’t matter.