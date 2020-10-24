Roman Reigns Reveals “Consequences” Should Jey Uso Lose At Hell In A Cell

For weeks, Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been teasing that his upcoming Hell in a Cell match with Jey Uso would have the “highest stakes” in WWE history, beyond the already announced “I Quit” stipulation attached.

This week, with the bright red Cell descending from the ceiling all around him, the so-called “Tribal Chief” informed his cousin that should he lose this Sunday’s highly anticipated match, his family would essentially be excommunicated from the Samoan bloodline.

“If you make me quit, I’m not the Universal Champion. I’m not the face of the WWE. I’m not the head of the table, or the Tribal Chief, or the provider of generations and generations of our bloodline. If you can make me quit, I can live with that. But the question is, can you? When I make you quit, and I will make you quit, you will fall in line. You will take orders. You will acknowledge me. You will respect me for who I am in the WWE, and all that I do in our family. And if you just can’t, then you’re out. And not just you. You brought your brother with you – he’s out too. Your wives, your children, your children’s children are all out of the family. We will all turn our backs on you. Those are your consequences.”

Join us for live coverage of WWE Hell in a Cell this Sunday, October 25.