Roman Reigns Reveals Which WWE NXT Superstar He’d Like To Face

Roman Reigns recently spoke with Mania Club where he discussed which current member of the WWE NXT roster he’d like to face.

Roman sharing the ring with Keith Lee at WWE Survivor Series in 2019 really helped establish him and when it came to who he’d like to face from the current NXT roster, he chose a former NXT Champion.

“I’d like to maybe tangle with Adam Cole, I think that would be neat. I think we would get some really good reaction.”

When it came to a dream match with a legend, the Big Dog stated that if he could go back and face whoever, it would be Roddy Piper.