Roman Reigns Reveals Why He Has Stayed Away From WWE, If He Has A Timetable To Return

The Big Dog, Roman Reigns has been missing from WWE since prior to WWE WrestleMania 36, as he made the decision to no longer perform due to the current Coronavirus pandemic.

Reigns was originally scheduled to face Goldberg at the Showcase Of Immortals but ended up being replaced by the current Universal Champion, Braun Strowman. Most people originally linked his decision to stop performing due to his battle with Leukemia, however, Reigns stated to TMZ that isn’t the reason behind his choice.

“I’m doing good,” Reigns said. “A lot of people, you know, they think that it was based off of my health and the history of my fight against leukemia, but just talking to my doctors and stuff, I actually am fine, and my immune system is good. The drugs that I take in order to fight the leukemia, they don’t attack your immune system, but not everybody knew because I try to keep it private in this crazy world, but my children, you know, we just had two newborn twin boys, they’re eight weeks old, so i had to make a decision for them, and I love this business… if anybody ever questions if I love this business, go back about a year and a half ago.

Roman then spoke about what he thinks of wrestling right now with no fans and how he is missing being in the ring.

“It’s tough because I want to be out there, I want to… don’t get me wrong, it’s weird to see the show in front of no one, but I want… yeah, you know what I mean, it’s strange because we sell the atmosphere,” Reigns said. “There’s nothing like being at a WWE show when the house is packed and the crowd is going nuts. It’s unlike anything I can… there’s no comparison because of the unison… and it’s all like a home crowd, you know what I mean? It’s not like a split crowd, it doesn’t get quiet. If it gets quiet out there, then that’s on the Superstars, something’s going wrong. “But yeah, man, I miss it. I wanna be out there, I wanna get back to work, I wanna get back to normal but I just feel like I have an obligation, not only to my family and myself, but to my community, and also to set the example because at the end of the day, we can do a lot of different things and say a lot of different things, but it’s through our actions that really speak volumes, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Roman then discussed whether or not there is a timetable for him to actually return to the ring at the moment.

“Really, to be honest, I don’t know,” Reigns said of his return. “We’re just going day by day, taking this thing how it comes. It’s… we’re in weird times. These are brand new times for us, this is a new normal, and we’re just trying to collect as much information and make the most educated choice possible. It’s something that going forward will protect, like I said, my family and myself, but I definitely want to gt out there, I definitely want to be back to normal, and just performing for the fans. It’s tough to be a performer who’s not performing.”

