Roman Reigns Says A WrestleMania 39 Match With The Rock “Makes Sense”

We might only just be starting the Road To WWE WrestleMania 37, but Roman Reigns already has one eye on WWE WrestleMania 39.

A match between Roman Reigns and The Rock is something that fans have wanted for a long time, with both men having discussed the fact that they’re open to the idea.

Originally, WWE WrestleMania 37 was set to take place at the SoFi Stadium in Hollywood this year, but that schedule has been changed due to COVID-19, and now the show will take place at Raymond James Stadium, which was the original site for WWE WrestleMania 36.

Because of that, WWE’s Hollywood WrestleMania won’t be taking place until WWE WrestleMania 39, and Roman believes that a match between him and The Rock would make sense at that show.