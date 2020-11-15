Roman Reigns Sends Drew McIntyre A Warning: “You Will Never Own The Room”

After Drew McIntyre appeared on WWE SmackDown this week, Roman Reigns has sent a warning towards the former WWE Champion.

The Tribal Chief tweeted to Drew McIntyre, telling him that the “family opening the doors” statement is old and played out. Instead, he told Drew that it isn’t about getting in the door, but it is actually about owning the room, claiming that Drew will never do that, while he’s around in WWE.

However, Roman did wish Drew McIntyre good luck on Monday for his WWE Championship match against Randy Orton. Reigns will face the winner of that match at WWE Survivor Series next weekened.