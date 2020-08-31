Roman Reigns Shows Up Late, Walks Away With Universal Title After Ring Collapse

Roman Reigns is the new WWE Universal Champion, very nearly walking his way into another title reign in the main event of Sunday night’s WWE Payback pay-per-view.

The “Big Dog” made a shocking return last week at SummerSlam, and an even more unbelievable reveal on Friday Night Smackdown in aligning himself with arch enemy Brock Lesnar’s personal advocate, Paul Heyman.

Reigns intentionally held off on signing the contract for a Payback triple threat, and allowed The Fiend and Braun Strowman to begin the main event without him.

In fact, they wrestled almost the entire thing without him, crashing through the barricade, breaking the stage, and – in a spot WWE has only used on extremely rare occasions – they actually imploded the ring due to the “Monster Among Men” being superplexed off the top rope.

It was at that point Reigns opted to finally show up for work, signing the contract and entering the match. After a steel chair attack and a few quick spears, he pinned Strowman to win the main event, and the title that he technically never lost.