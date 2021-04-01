Roman Reigns Talks A Possible Match With The Rock: “It’d Be Cool”

Roman Reigns has spoken about a possible match taking place with The Rock down the line, admitting he’s open to the idea.

A dream match between the two men is something that fans have wanted for some time now, and when speaking to Ariel Helwani on his MMA show, Reigns discussed if it could have happened this year if it wasn’t for COVID-19, while he also spoke about an interest in Hollywood.

“I’d say there would be a lot better chance, but I like how everything happens. No disrespect to Tampa stadium and obviously the conditions we’re in, it’s going to be less people, I’m grateful we even have 1,000 people out there. We can’t lie about it. Dallas is humongous. Jerry World is giant. I’ve already done it, over 100,000 people. The following year, I’m in his backyard. Imagine me with another couple of years with this dominance. In Hollywood, which God willing is the obvious next step if available and everything happens correctly. People in my position typically end up there. To be able to tell that story with him, it’d be cool. I want to create the largest, monumental moments in sports entertainment. If that involves him, then absolutely. It all comes back to the audience. What do our fans want to see? Those are the moments I want to create,” said Reigns. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription)

Roman has already had his first taste of the Hollywood world, having appeared in the movie “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw,” which is a movie he starred in alongside The Rock.

While a match between him and the People’s Champion might be of interest to him down the line, as far as WWE WrestleMania 37 is concerned, Roman will be defending his Universal Championship against both Edge and Daniel Bryan in a triple threat match.