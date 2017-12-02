WWE has released the following preview clip from the new Corey Graves hosted WWE Network show, “Straight to the Source”.

The first episode features WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns, and during the clip Reigns had the following to say on what it feels like to be reunited with The Shield:

“It’s kinda been crazy. I feel like my life has just moved so fast in the past six months. I haven’t even had a good opportunity to really take it all in, like “man, we’re back together, it’s The Shield – me, Dean and Seth. For some reason looking back, it seems like we were together for two or three years, but it was only a year and a half.”

On being reunited with The Shield after the three men had successful runs as singles stars in WWE:

“We didn’t realize how much we did individually, and how strong we became as solo performers, and we’re now a team of top guys.”

You can hear more from Reigns in the video player below:

