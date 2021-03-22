Daniel Bryan lived up to his word tonight at WWE Fastlane, forcing the “Tribal Chief” of Friday Night Smackdown Roman Reigns to tap out in the middle of the ring.

The “YES!” Movement leader is not bound for WrestleMania at this time, however, as Reigns retained his Universal Championship due in no small part to blatant involvement from Edge.

Bryan and Reigns put on a classic in the Fastlane main event, taking each other to the limit as the “Rated-R Superstar” watched on from ringside as the official “special enforcer” for the match.

There were multiple points at which it looked like both had the match won. Bryan trapped the “Big Dog” in his signature LaBelle Lock several times, and by the end actually managed to make the champion tap out with what little strength he had left in his body. Unfortunately for the challenger, there was no referee in sight to record the submission.

The referee was taken out by Bryan when Reigns moved out of the way of a running knee. Things completely broke down from there, with Edge stepping in as official and Jey Uso joining the chaos swinging a steel chair. Bryan inadvertently smacked Edge with a chair, setting up the Hall of Famer to deliver a receipt at the most crucial point of the match, allowing the champion to retain.

It’s now official that Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship against Edge at WrestleMania 37. It’s hard to imagine at this point that WWE won’t turn it into a triple threat match over the course of the next three weeks.