Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of Friday Night Smackdown! Coverage results by dougEwrestling.

Coverage begins at 8/7C!

IN RING SEGMENT

We are joined right away by Paul Heyman, Jey Uso, and the Head of the Table, the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. They make their way to the middle of the ring, which is where Adam Pierce seems to be standing. The “crowd” chants “you suck” to Reigns, but he reminds Pierce that he doesn’t call any shots. He is the sun, and everything orbits him. He says he doesn’t wait on anyone, and that includes Edge.

He says that last week Edge got nervous and scared because he knows what he will do to him. He will beat him down so bad that they will have to put him on a “Legends” contract. He says that Edge waiting until after Elimination Chamber is just a ploy, and Reigns will hold the title until he decides otherwise.

Pierce informs Reigns that he will be defending the Universal Championship inside the Elimination Chamber. Heyman says that the contract that Reigns has says that he has to defend the Universal Championship AT Elimination Chamber, but it does not state that he has to defend the championship INSIDE Elimination Chamber. So he says that he can put anyone in that match and that whoever wins can face Reigns right afterward on the spot.

He taunts Pierce and asks what he is going to do about it. Fire Roman Reigns? No, he is going to make the match. Pierce says that he will put two men into the Elimination Chamber match that don’t need to qualify. The first of which is Kevin Owens….and the other…is Jey Uso.

BACKSTAGE SEGMENT

Sonya Deville finds Adam Pierce and says she heard what happened. She gives him the idea for qualifying tag team matches, and the winners of each will both qualify for the Elimination Chamber match.