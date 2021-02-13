WWE
Elimination Chamber Winner To Receive Immediate Universal Title Match Against Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns will defend the Universal Championship at WWE’s upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, but it appears the “Tribal Chief” has worked himself into a major advantage.
WWE producer Adam Pearce kicked off this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, announcing that Reigns would defend his title inside the dreaded Elimination Chamber on February 21.
Paul Heyman quickly shot that down, however, revealing that he had worked out a counter-deal for his client. Reigns will instead defend the Universal Championship against the winner of the Chamber match, immediately after the bout concludes.
That means whoever wishes to dethrone the champion must survive the most grueling stipulation in WWE’s playbook, and then immediately survive a match with the most dominant Superstar in WWE right now.
Two Superstars have already been announced for the six-man Elimination Chamber match, as Pearce decided that Kevin Owens and Jey Uso did not need to qualify.
Results
WWE Smackdown Results LIVE NOW(2/12): ROMAN REIGNS TO MAKE HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of Friday Night Smackdown! Coverage results by dougEwrestling.
Coverage begins at 8/7C!
IN RING SEGMENT
We are joined right away by Paul Heyman, Jey Uso, and the Head of the Table, the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. They make their way to the middle of the ring, which is where Adam Pierce seems to be standing. The “crowd” chants “you suck” to Reigns, but he reminds Pierce that he doesn’t call any shots. He is the sun, and everything orbits him. He says he doesn’t wait on anyone, and that includes Edge.
He says that last week Edge got nervous and scared because he knows what he will do to him. He will beat him down so bad that they will have to put him on a “Legends” contract. He says that Edge waiting until after Elimination Chamber is just a ploy, and Reigns will hold the title until he decides otherwise.
Pierce informs Reigns that he will be defending the Universal Championship inside the Elimination Chamber. Heyman says that the contract that Reigns has says that he has to defend the Universal Championship AT Elimination Chamber, but it does not state that he has to defend the championship INSIDE Elimination Chamber. So he says that he can put anyone in that match and that whoever wins can face Reigns right afterward on the spot.
He taunts Pierce and asks what he is going to do about it. Fire Roman Reigns? No, he is going to make the match. Pierce says that he will put two men into the Elimination Chamber match that don’t need to qualify. The first of which is Kevin Owens….and the other…is Jey Uso.
BACKSTAGE SEGMENT
Sonya Deville finds Adam Pierce and says she heard what happened. She gives him the idea for qualifying tag team matches, and the winners of each will both qualify for the Elimination Chamber match.
With some quick thinking by @SonyaDevilleWWE, @reymysterio & @DomMysterio35 vs. King @BaronCorbinWWE & @SamiZayn will now have 2 #WWEChamber spots up for grabs!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ChJke4v6gx
— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2021
WWE
Roman Reigns To Make “Blockbuster Announcement” About Universal Title Tonight
WWE has announced that the self-proclaimed “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns will make a “blockbuster announcement” as it pertains to the Universal Championship this evening on Friday Night Smackdown.
Reigns came face-to-face with 2021 Royal Rumble winner Edge last week but before any official decision was made about the main event of WrestleMania 37, he was dropped with a surprise stunner from Kevin Owens.
Reigns has now defeated Owens in a TLC match, a Steel Cage match and a Last Man Standing match over the last two months, with outside interference from Paul Heyman and/or Jey Uso on each occasion.
As of now, the only other segment announced for Friday Night Smackdown on FOX is the return of Seth Rollins, who made an appearance in the Royal Rumble, but otherwise has not been seen since “sacrificing” himself to Team Raw at Survivor Series.
.@WWERomanReigns has a blockbuster announcement about the #UniversalTitle TONIGHT on #SmackDown. @HeymanHustle
👉 https://t.co/6a4Z93f9jA pic.twitter.com/a59yBpQvb7
— WWE (@WWE) February 12, 2021
WWE
Chris Hero Discusses The Shield Rumors: “I Was Never Supposed To Be A Member”
Chris Hero recently shot down the rumors that he was originally going to be a member of The Shield in WWE.
There have been rumors that Hero (who wrestled in WWE as Kassius Ohno), was going to be in The Shield originally, instead of Roman Reigns. This rumor began when CM Punk was a guest on The Art Of Wrestling podcast, and he revealed he pitched for a group featuring Hero, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose.
However, when speaking with Inside The Ropes‘ Kenny McIntosh, Hero made it clear that he wasn’t set to be in The Shield, as the group didn’t even exist then.
“A little thing that annoys me about this is that people heard the podcast with [CM] Punk, and then they put that information out there, and it just kind of took a life of its own. When Punk pitched the trio of myself, [Dean] Ambrose and [Seth] Rollins, there was no ‘Shield’ concept. It was just, ‘Hey, let’s pair these three guys with me.’ Right? So, technically, I was never supposed to be a member of The Shield because The Shield didn’t exist when this was pitched.”
Hero admitted that it does get annoying that people claim he was meant to be in the group, because the rumor has gone so far, revealing he’s never actually spoken with Punk about the idea.
“That’s a thing that I see on Twitter pretty much every other day. It gets a little annoying because it’s deviated so far from the original source of it. I found out just when everybody else found out – by listening to CM Punk on The Art of Wrestling podcast. I’d never had a conversation with him about this.”
Hero spoke about how ideas are often pitched in wrestling that never ends up becoming reality.
“These things happen all the time where you pitch ideas or you talk about things but the last thing you wanna do is get someone’s hopes up by saying, ‘Hey, man, I pitched this…’ or whatever, ‘I’m gonna do my best to get this to work’ -and then, if it doesn’t work, it’s just unnecessary bad feelings. Not BAD bad feelings – but you understand my point.”
You can see the full interview with Chris Hero below:
