Ronda Rousey Reminds People Not To Work Themselves Into A Shoot

Ronda Rousey has been a talking point this week in the world of professional wrestling, and she has reminded people not to work themselves into a shoot.

Rousey got everyone talking by calling wrestling ‘fake fighting’ as she complained about the WWE fans turning their backs on her. She then went even further by responding to the talents themselves who replied, with Nia Jax having stated she would risk her career by fighting Rousey in the ring.

Ronda then responded to that once again, making her thoughts very clear on the situation.

Ronda ended her day by taking a tweet from Hulk Hogan and turning it into her own, reminding people not to work themselves into a shoot situation.