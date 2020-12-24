WWE
What Ronda Rousey Hated Most About Her WWE Career
Ronda Rousey had an incredible career with WWE, but she revealed in a recent interview what element of it she hated the most.
Rousey dominated in WWE, having a long run with the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, but after losing the title at WWE WrestleMania 35, Rousey hasn’t been seen in WWE.
When she spoke with Digital Spy, Ronda revealed that out of everything, it was the travel that she hated the most, amitting that she had some serious back problems during her time.
“I love wrestling but I think it was maybe Sarah Rowe (Sarah Logan in WWE) who told me this, she wrestles for free but they pay her to travel,” she said. “The hardest part I think was just not being able to lay down horizontally, you know. Taking a bunch of hard bumps, your back hurts and you just want to lay down.”
She continued, “All I wanted to do between shows is lay down with my legs up and traveling you’re just sitting upright all the time and my back would kill me. So the actual act of traveling I do not miss it all, it was the absolute worse.”
WWE
Mickie James Reveals She Doesn’t See Herself As A Legend
Mickie James shared a post on her blog this week where she revealed that she doesn’t see herself as a legend of wrestling.
Mickie was announced as one of the WWE Legends for the upcoming Legends Night on WWE Raw, which will take place on January 4. She tweeted out that she cannot wait to do something, #Legendary.
As announced on #Wweraw I will see you & all my friends on @WWE #LegendsNight only on @USA_Network !!! I can’t wait to do something… well everything… #Legendary as I do! 💋https://t.co/lhG02yzjhl
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) December 24, 2020
But despite that, in a post on her blog, MickieJames.com, Mickie admitted she doesn’t consider herself to be a ‘legend.’
“Honestly I hadn’t even considered the label ‘Legend’ for myself,” she said. “I feel like that’s a whole different level of respect that I have for people that I consider Legends. I’m grateful to be a part of the WWE family and I’m excited for Legends night.”
James continued, “Call me legend, call me Superstar, call me whatever you want. Just know that I am far from done making history, and ready to get back to all the things that I do best – gettin’ the W’s.”
WWE
Kevin Owens Believes WWE NXT Should Be Included In The Draft
Kevin Owens recently spoke about the WWE Draft and how he believes that WWE NXT should be involved moving forwards.
The black and gold brand has never been involved in the WWE Draft properly. When it first returned, wrestlers from WWE NXT were available to be taken, but the brand wasn’t able to take wrestlers back from WWE Raw or WWE SmackDown.
Recently, some main roster wrestlers have been able to move to WWE NXT, with Finn Balor and Ember Moon returning to the brand, but that wasn’t as part of a WWE Draft.
While speaking to Comicbook.com, Kevin Owens discussed why he believes WWE NXT should be involved in the WWE Draft moving forwards.
“They were able to draft people from NXT, but you never saw a Raw or SmackDown superstar moved in a draft to NXT (in the past). I think that should be the case. I think we should be able to take from NXT, and NXT should be able to take from Raw and SmackDown, because I think the level of competition is just as… It’s extraordinary over there. I don’t see why we wouldn’t be able to do that.” (H/T to Post Wrestling)
WWE
Velveteen Dream Returns To WWE NXT & Battles Adam Cole
After being absent from WWE television in recent weeks, Velveteen Dream made his return to WWE NXT this week.
The Dream appeared in a backstage segment to confront Adam Cole and Roderick Strong, attempting to wind them up about how Kyle O’Reilly is the leader of the Undisputed Era. However, that didn’t end up going well for him as Cole simply slapped the taste out of his mouth.
The two men then went on to compete in the main event match, with Velveteen Dream looking to get back to winning ways. However, that didn’t happen either, with Adam Cole picking up the victory in the main event of the show this week.
