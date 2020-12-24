Ronda Rousey had an incredible career with WWE, but she revealed in a recent interview what element of it she hated the most.

Rousey dominated in WWE, having a long run with the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, but after losing the title at WWE WrestleMania 35, Rousey hasn’t been seen in WWE.

When she spoke with Digital Spy, Ronda revealed that out of everything, it was the travel that she hated the most, amitting that she had some serious back problems during her time.