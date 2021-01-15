Impact
Rosemary Discusses IMPACT Hard To Kill & Her Relationship With Taya Valkyrie
Ahead of the upcoming IMPACT Hard To Kill event, Rosemary has discussed her relationship with Taya Valkyrie.
Rosemary recently spoke with Women’s Wrestling Talk where she spoke about her relationship with Taya and how they can rely upon each other.
“Well, yes, we’ve reiterated multiple times the fact that who possibly could know you better than someone you’ve been to battle with you you are at your most raw, your most exposed and your most honest on the battlefield. Therefore, step one you have had extensive, extensive issues with is going to know you on a much deeper level. The Valkyrie and the Demon have gone to war so many times. And we and we know each other so well, that when we decided, we say decided, when we were commanded by the shadow to form an alliance with her, it was not difficult to do so because we already knew her so well. And the fact that we became so dominant as a tag team, leading up into the announcement of the tag team titles, by being returned to Impact, we really knew that we had something there because we could rely on her to be where we needed her to be and vice versa,” Rosemary said.
While Valkyrie will be pushing for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship against Deonna Purrazzo at the event, Rosemary will be teaming with Crazzy Steve to face Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb. Rosemary spoke about the event and the matches they each have, discussing Steve’s return.
“In the most immediate future, the most ideal the most ideal path the most ideal reality to manifest would be if the Valkyrie was to win the Knockouts championship this Saturday and then down the road we were to capture the tag titles and bring all the belts into the fold bring the power brings the control into Ragnarok and then Hmm, well what happens to people who have power people gravitate towards them people are drawn to power so we were together all the power to ourselves, and then build upon this alliance bring more into the fold. Be able to go out and capture the rest of the titles and Impact Wrestling. We already have seen the return of our dear brother crazy Steve into Impact Wrestling. While we have not had too many interactions with him as of yet just know that we are talking and when the time is right when the shadow was ready for our brother crazy still too Crazzy Steve to realign with the demon assassin. That would be as you said, trouble for anyone involved.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
AEW
STF Underground Ep. 89 – Hard To Kill Predictions, AEW 2020 Awards Picks, The Difference Between Goldberg & Sting’s Returns
Welcome to another episode of STF Underground! In this episode, we discuss:
- Could The Undisputed Era Be RAW Bound?
- MSK’s Debut
- The AEW Awards 2020
- The Inner Circle’s Fall From Grace
- Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill Predictions
- & Much More!
FOLLOW US:
Facebook: STF Underground Podcast
Twitter/IG: @STFUnderground
Impact
IMPACT Announces New Match For Countdown To Hard To Kill Pre-Show, Final Card
IMPACT Wrestling has announced Josh Alexander vs. Brian Myers for this Saturday’s live Countdown To Hard To Kill pre-show on AXS TV. The show airs at 7:00 PM ET as a direct lead-in to the pay-per-view.
Alexander recent set out on a singles journey after his longtime tag team partner “All Ego” Ethan Page… went nuts and starting fighting his own alter ego, the Karate Man. That or his contract with IMPACT expired at the end of last year – whatever the official party line is at this point.
IMPACT Wrestling Hard To Kill airs this Saturday, January 16 live on pay-per-view and FITE TV. The main card begins at 8:00 PM ET.
IMPACT Wrestling: Hard To Kill
January 16, 2021
6-Man Tag Team Match
Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Rich Swann & The Motor City Machine Guns
Knockouts Title Match
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
X-Division Title Match
Manik (c) vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju
Knockouts Tag Team Tournament Finals
Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz vs. Havok & Nevaeh
Barbed Wire Massacre
Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan
Old School Rules 6-Man Tag Team Match
Eric Young & Deaner & Joe Doering vs. Cousin Jake & Rhino & Tommy Dreamer
The Karate Man vs. Ethan Page
Intergender Tag Team Match
Rosemary & Crazzy Steve vs. Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb
Countdown To Hard To Kill Pre-Show Match
Josh Alexander vs. Brian Myers
AEW
Good Brothers Incite Huge Brawl With Jon Moxley, Lucha Bros & More On Dynamite
Cut the Good Brothers a check, they’ve now officially competed in an AEW ring.
The IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson made an appearance on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night, teaming with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a six-man tag team match. The reunited trio scored a victory over Danny Limelight and the Varsity Blondes.
Going into the show, it was advertised that Omega would team with the “world tag team champions” to reform The Elite, with the idea that it was supposed to be the AEW World Tag Team Champion Young Bucks.
There was a vibe of general animosity towards the Good Brothers throughout the match, in particular from veteran color commentator Tony Schiavone, who repeatedly let his anti-IMPACT sentiments leak into the broadcast. That carried over into the post-match as former world champ Jon Moxley made his way to the ring, going straight after the man who stole his title.
A huge brawl ensued as the unexpected Lucha Brothers hit the ring, coming to the aid of Mox. About a dozen members of the locker room poured out to pull apart the two sides, which only resulted in more targets as the bodies continued to fly. The Young Bucks even attempted to calm the situation down, only to get caught with a pair of superkicks from Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix.
This leaves a lot of questions, but at least for now it would appear the Good Brothers involvement in AEW goes beyond simply promoting this weekend’s IMPACT Hard to Kill pay-per-view?
Are we getting a Good Brothers vs Lucha Brothers match? Will the Young Bucks continue to align themselves with the reformed Bullet Club, resulting in some sort of much bigger ELITE vs. AEW program? Could we see more IMPACT stars make their way over, or vice versa?
Drew McIntyre Assures Fans He Will Be At WWE Royal Rumble
Nick Aldis Discusses The Upcoming Return Of NWA Powerr
Chavo Guerrero Reveals Why He Hasn’t Returned To WWE
AJ Styles Reveals How He Created The Styles Clash Finishing Move
WWE NXT UK Women’s Championship Match Set For 1/21
Cardi B Reacts To WWE Raw Reference: “Vince McMahon Count Your F—in Days!”
WWE Raw Legends Night Results: Drew McIntyre vs Keith Lee, Goldberg Returns, More!
WWE Raw Results (1/11): Triple H Competes, Alexa Bliss Returns, Fire Bolts Get Thrown, More!
AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash Results (1/6): Multiple Titles On The Line, Jon Moxley Returns, The Band Gets Back Together!
Daniel Bryan Reveals Six WWE Superstars He Still Wants To Wrestle
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
WATCH: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & More Pay Tribute To Mr. Brodie Lee
WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 236 – A Hilarious & Heartwarming Tribute To Brodie Lee
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
Trending
-
AEW2 days ago
AEW Dynamite Results (1/13): NWA & TNT Titles On The Line, Eddie Kingston vs. Pac, “The Elite” In Action?
-
Results2 days ago
WWE NXT Results (1/13): Dusty Rhodes Classic Begins, MSK Debuts, LeRae Faces Blackheart
-
WWE2 days ago
2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Bracket, All 16 Teams Announced; Who Is MSK?
-
Impact2 days ago
New Impact Wrestling Announce Team Revealed, Josh Mathews Promoted
-
WWE2 days ago
The Rascalz Debut In WWE NXT With New Names
-
WWE1 day ago
Steve Austin Claims His WrestleMania 14 Match “Sucked”
-
AEW2 days ago
Good Brothers Incite Huge Brawl With Jon Moxley, Lucha Bros & More On Dynamite
-
AEW2 days ago
Sting Makes The Save! Darby Allin Retains TNT TItle Against Brian Cage