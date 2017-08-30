Rosemary Provides Injury Update

– As we reported over the weekend, GFW star Rosemary was the victim of a shoot incident by Sexy Starr at the AAA TripleMania event on Saturday. , Rosemary has responded to what happened, commenting that Sexy Star tried to say it was a work, but Rosemary wanted to make very clear that it wasn’t.

Sexy Star was pulled from a WrestleCade Weekend event and it was announced that Rosemary will be making an appearance for that same event.

Rosemary also took to Twitter to reveal the damage, she suffered a strained tricep/bicep with swelling around the area and that time away from the ring should be minimal. She also thanked those who supported her and when wrestlers do make mistakes in the ring, they should own up to them.

Check out her full statement below: