Round Robin Tournament To Crown Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion, More Details Revealed

Earlier this week, William Regal announced that WWE would be holding a tournament to crown an interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship, due to current champion Jordan Devlin being stuck in Europe indefinitely while international travel is on lockdown.

WWE has released more information on what is now a small round robin tournament, which will actually kick off this coming Wednesday night live on NXT.

In total there will be eight Superstars competing in two separate blocks of four. The competitors will face off only against those in their own block, and at the end the Superstar with the best record from Block A will advance to the finals against the leader of Block B.

The entire field will be announced this Sunday, April 12 on WWE.com and social media.