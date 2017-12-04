It’s worth noting the DirecTV description for WWE Raw tonight notes that Roman Reigns plans to “stalk” Samoa Joe after he was attacked by Joe on Raw last week. As we noted moments ago, Jason Jodan has also issued another challenge for Reigns’ IC Title, so it will be interesting to see if that match takes place. It was supposed to happen last week, but instead, Reigns faced Elias.

Royal Rumble Weekend Events

PWInsider.com is reporting the following events will be taking place during Royal Rumble weekend in Philadelphia:

House of Hardcore will be holding an event on Friday night, 1/26, at the old ECW Arena. Icons of Wrestling will be holding a two day wrestling convention on Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 10am EST. Finally, on Sunday, 1/28, CHIKARA will hold its Season 19 Season Opener at the WrestleFactory at 2pm EST.

El Patron vs Eli Drake This Saturday

As noted, Wrestle Pro will be holding an event this Saturday night in Rahway, NJ, at which Impact Wrestling will be filming content for future shows. The event will be headlined by Albero El Patron vs Eli Drake, as well as the following:

-Colt Cabana vs. CPA.

-WrestlePro Silver champion Dan Maff vs. Anthony Bowens.

-Maria Bokara vs. Bobby Wayward.

-Sienna vs. Kasey Catal.

-LAX vs. the Apple Corps.

Also scheduled to appear are Sonjay Dutt, Pat Buck, KM, Fallah Bah, CAQ, The Beach Bums and more.