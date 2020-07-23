Ruby Riott Issues A Statement Following Her First Singles Victory Since February, 2019

After Ruby Riott defeated Peyton Royce on WWE Raw this week she took to social media to post a heartfelt message about how much the result meant to her.

Riott hadn’t won a singles match since February 2019 where she defeated Nikki Cross, which made this victory obviously a very big deal for her. Ruby celebrated the result with a message to her fans about how much it meant to her after all the struggles with injuries and not earning the results she hoped for.