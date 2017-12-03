Recent WWE NXT call ups Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville and Ruby Riott recently spoke with ESPN, and below are some interview highlights.

Ruby Riott on signing with WWE:

“For a long time before I got signed, I didn’t feel like a girl like me would ever be able to work for the WWE because I look so different,” said Riott. “Then I got to the Performance Center and then I still kind of had that feeling. [But then] I debuted for NXT about two months after I got there, and ever since, I’ve been involved in matches with some of the most incredible women I’ve ever stepped foot in the ring with.”

Riott, Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville on how they found out about their main roster call up:

“I actually wasn’t in Houston for NXT, I was home in Orlando,” said Rose. “I was ready to actually go home a little early for Thanksgiving, since we didn’t have any Florida shows. But I received the email that I’d be going to Raw and SmackDown, which was really exciting news, but I had to change all of the travel stuff. Was this going to be me just kind of showing my face, or just maybe… I really didn’t know what to think. I thought about all different scenarios.”

Morgan had a similar moment.

“I received an email saying that they were going to fly me in to do a dark match — an un-televised match on SmackDown,” said Morgan “So I was like, ‘Okay, cool.’ I was super excited for the opportunity to wrestle in front of a bigger crowd. So I just packed my bags under the assumption that I was just going to have a dark match.”

“As the days unfolded, you hear rumors and you hear things flying around,” continued Deville. “You don’t wanna believe anything until it’s set in stone, because it’s the entertainment industry at the end of the day and things change. Come Monday, around 3:00, 3:30, I found out what I was doing. I think I’m still in disbelief. I don’t know if it’s really set in yet.”