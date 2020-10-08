Rules & Eligible Superstar Pools Announced For 2020 WWE Draft

The 2020 WWE Draft begins tomorrow night on Friday Night Smackdown, and will wrap up three days later on Monday Night Raw. WWE has finally shed some light on the rules and regulations for this year’s event.

Much like last year, Stephanie McMahon will be moderating the Draft, revealing picks made by fictional representatives from FOX and USA Network.

It looks like the entire roster will be shaken up once again this year, with more than 20 names to be drafted on Friday night, and another 30 picks on Monday. Raw will also get three picks for every two picks that Smackdown receives, due to being three hours long.

In order to divide up the heavy-hitters, WWE has released eligible talent pools for each night.

ELIGIBLE ON FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9: Raw Women’s Champion Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Dana Brooke, Humberto Carrilo, Elias, Angel Garza, Drew Gulak, Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker), The Hurt Business (U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander & MVP), Mickie James, Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado), WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Murphy, Rey & Dominik Mysterio, Naomi, The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods), Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Mandy Rose, Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax, Short G, AJ Styles, Jey Uso.

ELIGIBLE ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 12: Andrade, Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley, Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss, Daniel Bryan, Carmella, King Corbin, Apollo Crews, Nikki Cross, Dabba-Kato, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Erik, Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy, Billie Kay, Lana, Keith Lee, The Miz & John Morrison, Riddick Moss, Natalya, Titus O’Neil, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, R-Truth, RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-Bar, Mace, Slapjack, Reckoning & Retaliation), Matt Riddle, The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan), Arturo Ruas, Sheamus, Smackdown Tag Team Champions Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro, Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford), Braun Strowman, Tamina, Akira Tozawa, Zelina Vega, Bray Wyatt, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.