ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

* * * * *

As we noted earlier this week, Daniel Bryan is being advertised to be the special guest referee for an AJ Styles vs Jinder Mahal WWE Title match, taking place the night after Christmas.

With Bryan acting as the special guest referee for the bout, and his role on WWE TV getting a bit larger recently, there has been speculation and rumors that Bryan has been cleared to return to the ring in WWE.

Dave Meltzer has noted on Twitter that Bryan is not cleared to return to the ring, and his current role on WWE TV is not setting up any kind of future match.

As of a few days ago, WWE had not cleared him. https://t.co/tQeaOEJaPM — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) December 4, 2017

New Programming Added to “WWE Week”

WWE has issued the following press release and tune-in advisory for WWE Week, which will commence next week on USA Network with Monday Night Raw:

“USA NETWORK TO FEATURE ‘WWE® HOLIDAY WEEK’ WEEK OF DECEMBER 11

Programming to Include WWE’S TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS and, for the First Time on USA, NXT®

USA Network will continue its December holiday celebration with WWE® HOLIDAY WEEK, beginning Monday, December 11. In addition to the regularly scheduled MONDAY NIGHT RAW® and SMACKDOWN LIVE®, USA will also feature NXT® for the first time ever on its air, as well as the 15th annual WWE® TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS celebration – a special honoring our servicemen and women and celebrating their dedication and commitment to our country.

USA Network’s WWE® HOLIDAY WEEK will include:

Monday, December 11

Emanating live for three hours at 8/7c from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, MONDAY NIGHT RAW® features WWE® Superstars Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Samoa Joe and more.

Tuesday, December 12

Emanating live for two hours at 8/7c from U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, SMACKDOWN LIVE® features WWE® Superstars AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, The New Day, Jinder Mahal, Randy Orton and more.

Wednesday, December 13

Emanating from Full Sail University in Orlando at 7/6c, for the first time ever, USA Network will air a one-hour NXT® special featuring NXT® Superstars Andrade “Cien” Almas, Ember Moon, Adam Cole, Aleister Black and more.

Thursday, December 14

At 8/7c , WWE® and USA Network will celebrate our nation’s heroes with the two-hour TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS celebration, taking place at the Naval Base San Diego.

, WWE® and USA Network will celebrate our nation’s heroes with the two-hour celebration, taking place at the Naval Base San Diego. Immediately following at 10/9c, USA Network’s epic 1930s saga DAMNATION will premiere an all-new episode guest starring WWE® Superstar Harper.

Saturday, December 16