Rumor Killer On Asuka & Cesaro Being Pulled From WrestleMania Tapings

Reports began circulating earlier today that both Asuka and Cesaro were among the many WWE Superstars pulled from this week’s series of tapings at the Performance Center, including WrestleMania 36 tapings on Wednesday and Thursday.

Dave Meltzer has confirmed with F4WOnline.com that contrary to these false reports, both Superstars worked this week’s WrestleMania session(s).

It is believed that Asuka and Kairi Sane defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, as that has been the direction on TV in recent weeks, but we are working to confirm that.