Rumor: Undertaker Not Retired, Will Return For WrestleMania 34

The Undertaker hasn’t been seen since his lost to Roman Reigns back at WrestleMania 33. After the match, the Deadman left his gloves, jacket, and hat in the ring, which many took as his retirement.

But, according to Cageside Seats, The Undertaker might not be retired after all.

According to the site, The Undertaker might return for next year’s WrestleMania 34, although we don’t know who he would end up facing. The only logical opponent for his is Roman Reigns, but it’s unlikely that WWE would have Undertaker vs. Reigns headline two WrestleManias in a row.

Here’s an idea: Goldberg is clearly open to wrestling again, so WWE could do Goldberg vs. The Undertaker next year, which would be a gigantic match, even though it’d probably fail to live up to the hype.