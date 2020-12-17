Rumors On Scrapped Plans For Melina’s WWE Return

PWInsider reported in September that Melina was headed back to WWE, however she has yet to appear. She even denied the rumors on Twitter, leaving many to wonder what transpired behind the scenes, if anything.

Former wrestler and TV personality Jonny Fairplay recently told Wade Keller that when he hung out with Robbie E, now known as Robert Stone in WWE, he caught wind of what was supposed to happen. Apparently Melina was going to join The Robert Stone Brand in NXT.

“I hung out with Robbie E two weeks ago and he has no idea what he’s going to do. His plan was to bring in Melina and manage in NXT. She had to have surgery or something. They’re not using the guy.”

If the surgery rumors are true, it would explain why she hasn’t returned. It could also explain why Robert Stone and Aliyah have primarily been kept off TV ever since Mercedes Martinez was removed from the group. Before Aliyah and Martinez, Stone also managed Chelsea Green earlier this year.

