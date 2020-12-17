Connect with us

WWE

Rumors On Scrapped Plans For Melina’s WWE Return

Published

2 hours ago

on

Melina

PWInsider reported in September that Melina was headed back to WWE, however she has yet to appear. She even denied the rumors on Twitter, leaving many to wonder what transpired behind the scenes, if anything.

Former wrestler and TV personality Jonny Fairplay recently told Wade Keller that when he hung out with Robbie E, now known as Robert Stone in WWE, he caught wind of what was supposed to happen. Apparently Melina was going to join The Robert Stone Brand in NXT.


“I hung out with Robbie E two weeks ago and he has no idea what he’s going to do. His plan was to bring in Melina and manage in NXT. She had to have surgery or something. They’re not using the guy.”

If the surgery rumors are true, it would explain why she hasn’t returned. It could also explain why Robert Stone and Aliyah have primarily been kept off TV ever since Mercedes Martinez was removed from the group. Before Aliyah and Martinez, Stone also managed Chelsea Green earlier this year.

H/T to Fightful for the transcription.

Killer Kross vs. Damian Priest Set For NXT New Year’s Evil, Dexter Lumis To Host

Published

27 mins ago

on

Dec 16, 2020

By

Karrion Kross

NXT’s darkest characters will have a spotlight on January 6 for New Year’s Evil.

It is now confirmed that Killer Kross will face Damian Priest during the first special of 2021. This match was made after Priest claimed Scarlett does all of Kross’ dirty work, which led to Kross attacking Priest last week. Kross made his triumphant in-ring return this week by defeating Desmond Troy.


We also know that Dexter Lumis will haver the honor of hosting New Year’s Evil. As noted, the event will be headlined by Kyle O’Reilly vs. Finn Balor for the NXT Championship.

We’ll have complete coverage of NXT New Year’s Evil right here at ProWrestling.com.

Kyle O’Reilly To Challenge For NXT Championship At NXT New Year’s Evil

Published

59 mins ago

on

Dec 16, 2020

By

NXT Champion Finn Balor will defend his title against Kyle O’Reilly once again at NXT New Year’s Evil on Wednesday, January 6.

O’Reilly earned the rematch after pinning Pete Dunne on this week’s NXT. O’Reilly came up short against Balor at NXT TakeOver 31 in October, however the Undisputed Era member broke Balor’s jaw in the process.


Balor vs. O’Reilly is the first and only confirmed match for New Year’s Evil as of this writing. The special episode will go head-t0-head against part two of AEW’s New Year’s Smash.

Raquel Gonzalez Says Halloween Havoc Match Put Her On The Map

Published

2 hours ago

on

Dec 16, 2020

By

Raquel Gonzalez has experienced a breakout year in WWE as part of NXT. If WarGames was any indication, she won’t be stopping anytime soon.

In a recent interview with Scott Fishman, Gonzalez said she feels the Halloween Havoc match against frenemy Rhea Ripley helped put her on the map, thus kick starting her recent string of success.


“It opened a lot of people’s eyes. It opened their eyes to something I already knew, which is that I belong in the ring with the best. Rhea Ripley is one of the best. Io Shirai is one of the best. Both of them have competed on big stages on Raw and WrestleMania. That Halloween Havoc match put me on the map and showed that I can handle my own and Raquel González is not just ‘Big Mommy Cool’ González is here to make a statement. And that statement is that I can be your next NXT women’s champ. I could be your next Raw or SmackDown women’s champ.”

Gonzlez then heard positive feedback from trainers, coworkers, and legends alike.

“They talked about my lariat, my strength and big moves. That really hit home for me because being here at the Performance Center for four years. Putting in the man hours day in and day out. The lariat was my finish beforehand, so to know people were recognizing that is something I do and something I do very well made me feel good about Halloween Havoc.”

You can check out the interview below.

