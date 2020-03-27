ProWrestling.com
Running List Of WWE Superstars NOT Competing At WrestleMania

The following report contains spoilers for WrestleMania 36, set to take place on April 4th and 5th on pay-per-view and the WWE Network. This is your final warning – proceed at your own risk.

ROMAN REIGNS will not be competing in his scheduled Universal title match against Goldberg, due to being immunocompromised from his 2018/2019 battle against leukemia.

ANDRADE was pulled from the Raw Tag Team Championship match after suffering a minor rib injury on Monday Night Raw last week.

REY MYSTERIO is quarantined at his home.

DANA BROOKE was pulled from the Smackdown Women’s Championship Six-Pack Challenge after being sent home from this week’s tapings by WWE’s medical team.

MURPHY was not cleared.

THE MIZ was not cleared and the state of the Smackdown Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania is currently unknown.

BOBBY LASHLEY was not at the Raw tapings this past week because of mandatory quarantine procedures coming back from a promotional trip in South Africa. It’s unclear if he was back in time for Wednesday/Thursday’s tapings.