Running List Of WWE Superstars NOT Competing At WrestleMania

The following report contains spoilers for WrestleMania 36, set to take place on April 4th and 5th on pay-per-view and the WWE Network. This is your final warning – proceed at your own risk.

– ROMAN REIGNS will not be competing in his scheduled Universal title match against Goldberg, due to being immunocompromised from his 2018/2019 battle against leukemia.

– ANDRADE was pulled from the Raw Tag Team Championship match after suffering a minor rib injury on Monday Night Raw last week.

– REY MYSTERIO is quarantined at his home.

– DANA BROOKE was pulled from the Smackdown Women’s Championship Six-Pack Challenge after being sent home from this week’s tapings by WWE’s medical team.

– MURPHY was not cleared.

– THE MIZ was not cleared and the state of the Smackdown Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania is currently unknown.

– BOBBY LASHLEY was not at the Raw tapings this past week because of mandatory quarantine procedures coming back from a promotional trip in South Africa. It’s unclear if he was back in time for Wednesday/Thursday’s tapings.