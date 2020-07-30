Rusev Claims He Is Finished With Wrestling: “I’m A Professional Twitcher”

It appears that former United States Champion, Rusev, might be finished when it comes to the wrestling world as he revealed during his latest Twitch stream.

Rusev was released by WWE during the company’s major cutbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic in April. Since then he has gone on to launch his own YouTube channel and has become a Twitch partner, posting video gaming content as he talks wrestling to his fans.

During the latest Q&A on his Twitch stream, Rusev revealed that he is finished with wrestling and is now just working on creating content for Twitch and YouTube.

He stated “I’m done. I’m done, man. I’m just enjoying my Twitch. I’m a professional Twitcher, YouTuber, content creator. I’m not a wrestler anymore. Can I be your favorite streamer?” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)

Rusev’s non-compete clause has expired earlier this month, so he is free to appear anywhere he likes from IMPACT to AEW. However, Rusev did also test positive for COVID-19 recently. It now remains to be seen whether or not Rusev will continue wrestling or not.