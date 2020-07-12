Rusev Confirms He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Rusev has tested positive for COVID-19.

The “Bulgarian Brute” revealed the news while streaming video games on Twitch earlier today, telling WWE Superstar Cesaro that he had just received a call from his doctor confirming the results.

The severity of Rusev’s condition isn’t clear, although he noted he was about to leave for the gym before getting the call from his doctor. We know that it is possible to test positive for COVID-19 and carry the illness while remaining asymptomatic.

Rusev’s mother-in-law and father-in-law are both currently sick with the Coronavirus. Lana tweeted during the week that her mom was in the ICU on a ventilator.

Because Rusev has been known for trolling folks online in the past, it’s important to note that Fightful.com reached out and received confirmation from the former WWE star’s agent that he has indeed tested positive for COVID-19.

Rusev was also one of the many names teased by IMPACT Wrestling for their Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 18. It’s unknown whether or not he was actually booked for the show, but obviously an appearance at this point would have to be considered highly unlikely.