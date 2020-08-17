Rusev Discusses His Relationship With John Cena: “He’s An Amazing Dude”

During a recent appearance on The Ryback Show, former WWE Superstar, Ryback, spoke about his relationship with John Cena.

Cena and Rusev feuded during their time in WWE, with Cena being the first major feud of Rusev’s career, leading to their major WWE WrestleMania match. During that time, the two men clearly spent time with each other as friends, which is how their friendship started.

“[We had a] great relationship. I never had a bad experience with John. John taught me about cars because I love cars, and he taught me about cars. And I got a Mazarati because he recommended that it was a fantastic car. I’ve been in his house for dinner.” revealed Rusev, “I think it was a christening for me – we started working a program and he invited me into his house to kind of see who I am, and we hung out. It was fun, man. Every time I hung out with John, it was fun. He’s an amazing dude and he works out really hard, and he was always open for advice. He’ll never shove you on the side. He will never do any of that.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)