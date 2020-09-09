Rusev recently spoke about the recent Roman Reigns heel turn on his Twitch stream, while also revealing who his favorite heels of all time are.

Rusev gave his thoughts on Roman turning heel, admitting that it makes sense as he wrestlers can easily become bored when they are in the same gimmick for a long time.

“It’s fantastic, man needs a challenge, I felt the same way after being a heel for so long, I literally got tired of it. Even with Rusev Day, I was still working as a heel. Why wouldn’t he want to be a heel, people have wanted him to be a heel forever now. I know he is going to have a blast, he’s always been a great dude and a great worker. I think he did the right thing.”

Rusev then spoke about who he thinks are the best heels of all time, choosing both Randy Orton and Ric Flair.

“As far as heels, Randy and Nature Boy (Ric Flair.) Nature Boy, when I was a kid he always got me, I never understood why he always looked like a 50-year-old man, and why is he winning these matches. Randy is the best. Randy Orton, is clearly the best heel and one of the best workers of all time. Randy should never be a babyface.”

If the above quotes are used, please H/T ProWrestling.com for the transcriptions.