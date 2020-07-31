Rusev Has Been Temporarily Banned From Twitch Streaming

Just days after Rusev claimed he was no longer a professional wrestler and is now a full-time streamer, his channel has been banned from Twitch.

Rusev Day has once again been put on hold as his Twitch account has been temporarily banned. When fans head to his pace, they are now greeted with the following message: “Sorry. Unless you’ve got a time machine, that content is unavailable.”

The speculated reason behind this is because Lana was filmed in her bikini as she was shown near the swimming pool. Twitch has very strict guidelines when it comes to “nudity and attire” and that does include swimwear, which could be an explanation for the ban.

Rusev commented on the fact he was banned, claiming he was too sexy for Twitch, but after joking he did state he learned his lesson and will see people again tomorrow.