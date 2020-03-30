WWE Superstar Rusev recently took to Instagram Live to show off a fresh, new look. The Bulgarian Brute has shaved off all of his head hair, leaving the beard untouched. Yes, Rusev is bald now.

#Rusev‘s new bald look!

Will we see Bald Rusev in the WWE anytime soon? That is a tricky question, as Rusev hasn’t wrestled since early February. According to Wrestling INC., Rusev is currently in a contract dispute and possibly suffering from an unconfirmed back injury.